Taking an ECG (electrocardiogram) with Apple Watch is quick and straightforward. However, there are some factors that can create inaccurate readings or even prevent readings entirely. Read on for how to get the best ECG readings on Apple Watch.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

The set up process of the ECG app for Apple Watch offers some tips for getting the best readings like making sure your watch is snug and resting your arms on your lap or a tabletop when taking a reading.

But in a support document, Apple shares two more important tips, here are all of them to make sure you get the most accurate ECG possible.

How to get the best ECG readings on Apple Watch

Ensure that both your Apple Watch and wrist are clean and dry To avoid electrical interference, move away from electronics that are plugged in Rest your arms on a table or in your lap while you take a recording. Try to relax and not move too much. Make sure that your Apple Watch is on the wrist that you selected in the Apple Watch app. Make sure that your Apple Watch isn’t loose on your wrist.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: