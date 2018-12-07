What does an inconclusive ECG result mean on Apple Watch?

With the release of watchOS 5.1.2, Apple launched its highly anticipated ECG feature for Apple Watch Series 4. While taking ECGs (electrocardiograms) is fast and easy on Apple Watch, some users may see “inconclusive results.” Follow along for a look at what this means and how to fix it.
Here’s how Apple describes inconclusive ECG results on its support page:
An inconclusive result means the recording can’t be classified. This can happen for many reasons, such as not resting your arms on a table during a recording, or wearing your Apple Watch too loose. Learn how to get the best results.
There are other factors that can cause inconclusive Apple Watch ECG results as well, including an elevated heart rate, pacemaker, and more.
If you consistently receive an inconclusive result, even after trying the steps above, it could be due to one of the following situations:
- Your heart rate is between 100 and 120 BPM.
- You have a pacemaker or implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).
- The recording may show signs of other arrhythmias or heart conditions that the app is not designed to recognize.
- Certain physiological conditions may prevent a small percentage of users from creating enough signal to produce a good recording.
