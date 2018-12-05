Screenshots are essential on devices such as smartphones, tablets or computers. However, the Apple Watch is also capable of taking screenshots. In more recent versions of watchOS, Apple has disabled the ability to take a screenshot by default. Follow along to learn how to enable screenshots on Apple Watch.

How to enable screenshots on Apple Watch

Fire up the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down to General. Scroll down near the bottom. You’ll then see a toggle for Enable Screenshots. Turn it on.

Now you’ll be able to take a screenshot on Apple Watch. To do so, press the Digital Crown and the Side button at the same time. To turn off screenshots, just toggle Enable Screenshots off and pressing the Digital Crown and Side button at the same time will do nothing. This is useful if you don’t take many screenshots on Apple Watch and are often taking screenshots on accident.

