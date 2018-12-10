While blocking pop-ups is generally helpful, there are times when you’ll need to enable them. Follow along for how to allow pop-ups on Mac.
Some websites may require pop-ups. This ranges from financial institutions, educational sites, to different companies’ chat support software, like Amazon.
Here’s a look at how to allow pop-ups on Mac with Safari. We’ll cover how to enable pop-ups for specific websites as well as changing the default setting for all websites.
How to allow pop-ups on Mac
- Open Safari
- Click Safari → Preferences
- Select Websites at the top
- Click Pop-up Windows on the left sidebar
- Customize your pop-up preferences
Follow along below for a closer look:
Click on the Websites tab at the top, then Pop-up Windows on the left hand sidebar.
Click on Safari and then Preferences.
Open the website in Safari that you’d like to enable pop-ups for. You’ll see it in the list as shown in the image above.
Click on the drop down option to the right to select Allow.
In the bottom right corner, you can also change the default behavior for all websites.
