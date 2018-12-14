The Apple Watch to many is a fitness device, among other things. Most users love using the Activity app on Apple Watch. At the end of each week, Apple Watch gives you an Activity summary. Follow along to learn how to view the Activity summary on Apple Watch…

How to view Activity summary on Apple Watch

On Apple Watch, open the Activity app. Firmly press (Force Touch) the screen. Tap on Weekly Summary.

Now you’ll be able to see your summary before the week’s over. In this screen you can see stats such as the amount of calories, steps, and distance you’ve accumulated throughout your week.

