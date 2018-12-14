How to view Activity summary on Apple Watch

- Dec. 14th 2018 12:01 am PT

0

The Apple Watch to many is a fitness device, among other things. Most users love using the Activity app on Apple Watch. At the end of each week, Apple Watch gives you an Activity summary. Follow along to learn how to view the Activity summary on Apple Watch…

How to view Activity summary on Apple Watch

  1. On Apple Watch, open the Activity app.
  2. Firmly press (Force Touch) the screen.
  3. Tap on Weekly Summary.

Now you’ll be able to see your summary before the week’s over. In this screen you can see stats such as the amount of calories, steps, and distance you’ve accumulated throughout your week.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.