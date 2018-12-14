Apple Watch provides lots of useful data on your heart rate. It offers your average for each day overall, your resting average, walking average, and more. Read on for how to check your heart rate on Apple Watch.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Apple Watch keeps track of your heart rate throughout the day and can let you know what the range was during workouts, sessions with the Breathe app, your resting average and more. For Apple Watch Series 1 and later users, it can also give you alerts if your heart rate is too high, too low, or irregular.
First, we’ll look at how to check your heart rate on Apple Watch, then how to check out your heart rate data on iPhone in the Health app, which offers more data than on the watch.
How to check your heart rate on Apple Watch
Check your heart rate directly on Apple Watch
- Open the Heart Rate app on Apple Watch, or ask Siri “What’s my heart rate?”
- At the top you’ll see your current heart rate
- Below that you’ll find your resting average and walking average for the day
- Tap on one to see more data
Here’s how this looks:
Check your heart rate data on iPhone
- Open the Health app on iPhone
- Tap on Heart Rate
- Swipe to see more data, like Workout heart rate range, Breathe session heart rate data, and more.
- At the top you can tap to see hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly heart rate data.
Here’s how this looks:
Related:
- How to improve Apple Watch heart rate readings
- How to take an ECG (electrocardiogram) on Apple Watch [Gallery]
- How to share ECG results with your doctor
- How to get the best ECG readings on Apple Watch
- How to set up Apple Watch irregular heart rate notifications
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to access Notes from the Lock Screen on iPhone and iPad
- How to turn off background app refresh on iPhone and iPad
- How to update personal info like weight on Apple Watch
- How to check if your carrier supports eSIM
- How to get the best exercise and movement tracking with Apple Watch
- How to view which apps have location permissions on iOS
- How to allow pop-ups on Mac
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: