Whether you’ve got dozens of watch faces or just a handful, follow along for how to reorder watch faces on Apple Watch and get to your favorites more easily.

When you add a new watch face on Apple Watch, it is added to the end of your list. If you’d like to reorder watch faces to make them easier to swipe between on your Apple Watch, read on below.

How to reorder watch faces on Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on iPhone Tap Edit to the right of My Faces Press, hold, and drag the 3 lines to the right of watch faces to reorder Tap Done when finished

Here’s how the process looks:

Now you can more quickly get to the watch faces you’d like by swiping from right to left on the edge of your Apple Watch.

