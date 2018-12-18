How to reduce screen motion on iPhone and iPad

Dec. 18th 2018

Does the screen motion on your iPhone or iPad make you feel queasy or maybe you just find it unnecessary? Read on for how to reduce screen motion on iPhone and iPad.

Here’s what reducing motion on your iPhone or iPad does per Apple’s support document:

certain screen effects change or are disabled on your device, including:

  • Screen transitions and effects use the dissolve effect instead of zoom or slide effects.
  • Parallax effect where your wallpaper, apps, and alerts that move or shift slightly as you tilt your device are disabled.
  • Animation and effects in certain apps are disabled. For example, weather animations in the Weather app.

How to reduce screen motion on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap General
  3. Tap Accessibility, then Reduce Motion

Here’s how the process looks:

As you’ll notice at the last step, you also have the option to turn off Auto-Play Message Effects (default is turned on).

reduce motion iPhone iPad

