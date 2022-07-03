Whether you have or will lose access to the email you’re currently using or need to switch your Apple ID for another reason, read on for how to change Apple ID on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web.

Changing your Apple ID email address is a straightforward process. And it’s possible to switch from a third-party email like Gmail or Yahoo to Apple domains (@me.com, @icloud.com, etc.) and vice-versa.

How to change Apple ID

Change Apple ID on the web

Head to appleid.apple.com Log in and click Apple ID near the top Enter the new email you want to use Click Change Apple ID at the bottom Check your email for a confirmation and next steps to finalize the change

Here’s how the process looks:

Change on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Open the Settings app (System Preferences/System Settings on Mac) Select your name Tap Name, Phone Numbers, Email Choose Edit near the top right corner Now tap Add Email or Phone Number Choose Add an Email Address Enter your new Apple ID email, tap Next in the top right corner Check your email for a confirmation and next steps

If you need help resetting your Apple ID password, we’ve got a step-by-step guide on that right here:

