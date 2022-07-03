How to change Apple ID

Michael Potuck

- Jul. 3rd 2022 12:00 am PT

How to change Apple ID
0

Whether you have or will lose access to the email you’re currently using or need to switch your Apple ID for another reason, read on for how to change Apple ID on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web.

Changing your Apple ID email address is a straightforward process. And it’s possible to switch from a third-party email like Gmail or Yahoo to Apple domains (@me.com, @icloud.com, etc.) and vice-versa.

How to change Apple ID

Change Apple ID on the web

  1. Head to appleid.apple.com
  2. Log in and click Apple ID near the top
  3. Enter the new email you want to use
  4. Click Change Apple ID at the bottom
  5. Check your email for a confirmation and next steps to finalize the change

Here’s how the process looks:

How to change Apple ID 1
how to change Apple ID 2

Change on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

  1. Open the Settings app (System Preferences/System Settings on Mac)
  2. Select your name
  3. Tap Name, Phone Numbers, Email
  4. Choose Edit near the top right corner
  5. Now tap Add Email or Phone Number
  6. Choose Add an Email Address
  7. Enter your new Apple ID email, tap Next in the top right corner
  8. Check your email for a confirmation and next steps

If you need help resetting your Apple ID password, we’ve got a step-by-step guide on that right here:

And a valuable security feature arriving on iPhone with iOS 16 this fall is something Apple called “Safety Check.” Check out how it works and how to set it up in our full guide:

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Apple ID

Apple ID

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12