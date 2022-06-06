iOS 16 brings new dynamic wallpaper ‘collections’ – Here’s a closer look

One of the headlining changes of iOS 16 is support for an all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen. As part of those new customization options, Apple has added a new wallpaper library feature that includes the largest expansion ever of new built-in wallpaper options for iPhone users. Head below for a closer look.

iOS 16 wallpapers: What’s new

The process of changing your iPhone’s wallpaper hasn’t changed with iOS 16. You can still head to the Settings app and choose the Wallpaper option from the list of menus. From there, customize the wallpaper on both your Lock Screen and your Home Screen.

Within the menus, you’ll see the full collection of new wallpaper options and customization options. Here are the category options:

People

Photos

Photo Shuffle

Emoji

Weather

Astronomy

Colors

There’s also a new Collections option, which consists of more traditional iOS background options as well as categories for Pride and Unity.

The Emoji category lets you create wallpapers based on any combination of emoji characters. You can arrange the emoji using designs for a small grid, medium grid, large grid, rings, or spiral. You can also customize the background color. You can create some pretty wild combinations here, and while it’s not my style, I can see this being a very popular feature among many iPhone users.

The Pride and Unity categories include wallpapers inspired by the Pride and Unity watch faces that have previously been available for Apple Watch. The Color category lets you choose from an array of different shades, with additional options for the tone of each color.

Other options include a handful of bokeh wallpapers, multiple variations on the classic “stripe” wallpaper, and what is seemingly the stock wallpaper of iOS 16.

The more impressive wallpaper options, at least in my opinion, are in the Weather and Astronomy category. These wallpapers all show “live weather and astronomical conditions for your current location.” They adjust and animate based on your current location, and many of them animate as you unlock your iPhone.

And of course, all of these wallpapers can be customized with different widgets, fonts, colors, and more. We’ll have a closer look at the new Lock Screen customization options soon.

