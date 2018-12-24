In the next few days, lots of App Store and iTunes gift cards will be gifted. If you were just given one or treated yourself, follow along for how to add App Store and iTunes gift cards on iPhone and iPad. Also, a gift card with instant email delivery is a great last-minute gift option!

App Store and iTunes gift cards are interchangeable, so no matter which one you received (some say both) you can use the credit for apps, games, music, movies, and more with your Apple ID. You can to add any of these gift cards in the App Store or iTunes app.

If you need a super last-minute gift idea, you can solve your problem with an App Store and iTunes gift card with instant email delivery. 😄 Going forward, keep an eye on 9to5Toys for gift card discounts up to 20% off.

How to add App Store and iTunes gift cards on iPhone and iPad

App Store app

Open the App Store Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner Tap Redeem Gift Card or Code Use the camera or enter your gift card code If you enter it manually, tap Redeem in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

iTunes app

Open the iTunes app Swipe down to the bottom Tap Redeem Use the camera or enter your gift card code manually If you enter it manually, tap Redeem in the top right corner

Here’s how this looks:

Enjoy your new apps, games, music, or whatever else you pick up with your gift card! 😄

