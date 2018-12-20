Accidentally add someone to a group iMessage chat you didn’t mean to? Someone in a chat that’s spamming way too much? Luckily, in addition to removing yourself, you can also remove other users from a group iMessage chat. Follow along to learn how to remove a user from a group iMessage chat.

How to remove a user from a group iMessage chat on iPhone

Open the message thread. Tap on the cluster of avatars on top. Tap the (i) icon for more information. Simply swipe from right to left on the contact and tap the red Remove button next to the person you’d like to remove from the chat.

The interface for removing a user could be improved. It’s relatively hidden and could be hard to find.

