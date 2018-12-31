With the new generation all-screen displays of the iPhone X, XS, and iPhone XR, Apple has changed the method in which you take a screenshot. Follow along to learn how to take a screenshot on iPhone X, XS, or XR.
How to take a screenshot on iPhone X, XS, or XR
- You’ll need to tap the volume up and the Side button at the same time.
- Tap the screenshot preview in the bottom left corner to make edits and markup, or long-press on it to share it right away.
- Tap the Done button on the top right corner. You’ll be promoted to save or delete the screenshot. Choosing save will keep a copy of the screenshot in the Photos app.
As Apple continues to remove physical buttons from its lineup of devices, taking a screenshot becomes a much tougher task as the button combinations continue to change.
