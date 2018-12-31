With the new generation all-screen displays of the iPhone X, XS, and iPhone XR, Apple has changed the method in which you take a screenshot. Follow along to learn how to take a screenshot on iPhone X, XS, or XR.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone X, XS, or XR

You’ll need to tap the volume up and the Side button at the same time. Tap the screenshot preview in the bottom left corner to make edits and markup, or long-press on it to share it right away. Tap the Done button on the top right corner. You’ll be promoted to save or delete the screenshot. Choosing save will keep a copy of the screenshot in the Photos app.

As Apple continues to remove physical buttons from its lineup of devices, taking a screenshot becomes a much tougher task as the button combinations continue to change.

