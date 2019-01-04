How to turn on Airplane Mode on Apple Watch

With Series 3 or later Apple introduced LTE on the Apple Watch. While you’d likely use the feature more on your iPhone than your Apple Watch, here’s how to turn on Airplane Mode on Apple Watch…

How to turn on Airplane Mode on Apple Watch

  1. On your Watch face, swipe up from the Control Center. Alternatively, you can tap for one second, and swipe from the bottom from within an app to get access to Control Center.
  2. Find the Airplane Mode button.
  3. Tap the Airplane Mode icon. It should turn orange, indicating that Airplane Mode has now been enabled.

When Airplane Mode is enabled, you’ll also see an orange plane icon on the top of your Watch face. Turning on Airplane Mode disables the cellular and Wi-Fi radios. It will also disable the Bluetooth connection from your iPhone, but will still continue to allow other Bluetooth equipment such as Bluetooth headphones to be used.

