With Apple Watch Series 3 or later, users can optionally purchase an LTE data plan on compatible models. If you’ve purchased an LTE data plan, here’s how to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch.

How to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch

On your Watch face, swipe up from the Control Center. Alternatively, you can tap for one second, and swipe from the bottom from within an app to get access to Control Center. Find the cellular data toggle. Tap on it, and toggle Cellular off.

Note that this simply turns off the cellular radio. You’ll need to contact your carrier if you want to remove your cellular plan.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: