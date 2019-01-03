How to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch

- Jan. 3rd 2019 12:01 am PT

0

With Apple Watch Series 3 or later, users can optionally purchase an LTE data plan on compatible models. If you’ve purchased an LTE data plan, here’s how to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch.

How to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch

  1. On your Watch face, swipe up from the Control Center. Alternatively, you can tap for one second, and swipe from the bottom from within an app to get access to Control Center.
  2. Find the cellular data toggle.
  3. Tap on it, and toggle Cellular off.

Note that this simply turns off the cellular radio. You’ll need to contact your carrier if you want to remove your cellular plan.

