Whether you want to conserve battery life or need to turn off your iPhone for another reason, read on for how to turn off iPhone with a broken power button. We’ll also look at how to turn on an iPhone with a broken power button.

If the power button (officially called side or top button) on your iPhone is broken it will prevent you from turning it off. There are a variety of reasons you may need to turn off your iPhone and fortunately, you can still power it down even if your side or top button is broken.

One note, for the method outlined below, your touchscreen will need to be working.

How to turn off iPhone with a broken power button

Open Settings Swipe down and tap General Swipe down to the bottom and tap Shut Down

Here’s how the process looks:

You’re probably now wondering how to turn your iPhone back on. The good news, it’s as easy as plugging in your iPhone into a power source.

