AirPods have a nifty feature that automatically pauses your audio when you take one out of your ear, and automatically resumes when you put the AirPod back in your ear. This is useful, however, some may prefer to have it off. Follow along to learn how to tutor off automatic play/pause with AirPods.

How to turn off automatic play/pause with AirPods

Make sure your AirPods are paired with an iPhone or iPad. Go into Settings > Bluetooth. Find your AirPods and tap the (i) next to it. Turn off Automatic Ear Detection.

And that’s it! Now when you remove an AirPod from your ear, it will no longer pause your audio. Similarly, if you manually pause your AirPods, take one out, and put it back in your ear, it will not automatically start playing.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: