How to turn off automatic play/pause with AirPods

- Jan. 2nd 2019 12:01 am PT

0

AirPods have a nifty feature that automatically pauses your audio when you take one out of your ear, and automatically resumes when you put the AirPod back in your ear. This is useful, however, some may prefer to have it off. Follow along to learn how to tutor off automatic play/pause with AirPods.

How to turn off automatic play/pause with AirPods

  1. Make sure your AirPods are paired with an iPhone or iPad.
  2. Go into Settings > Bluetooth.
  3. Find your AirPods and tap the (i) next to it.
  4. Turn off Automatic Ear Detection.

And that’s it! Now when you remove an AirPod from your ear, it will no longer pause your audio. Similarly, if you manually pause your AirPods, take one out, and put it back in your ear, it will not automatically start playing.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods is Apple's answer to a wireless future. Going one step further than the competition, AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. The AirPods are rechargeable through the included AirPods case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Microsoft Surface Headphones

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.