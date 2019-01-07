A hidden feature, similar to the shuffle and repeat buttons, in Apple Music is lyrics. Not only can you search lyrics, but you’re able to actually view them within the app. Follow along to learn how to view lyrics in Apple Music…

How to view lyrics in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

Fire up Apple Music and play a song. Tap on the Now Playing card at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down on the Now Playing card, past the hidden Shuffle and Repeat buttons. If available, you’ll be able to see the lyrics of the song that’s currently playing. You may have to press the Show button in order to view the lyrics.

Viewing lyrics is great for when you’re trying to learn or memorize a song. Hopefully, in the future, Apple Music will be able to match lyrics to the beat of the song.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: