How to view lyrics in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

- Jan. 7th 2019 12:01 am PT

0

A hidden feature, similar to the shuffle and repeat buttons, in Apple Music is lyrics. Not only can you search lyrics, but you’re able to actually view them within the app. Follow along to learn how to view lyrics in Apple Music…

How to view lyrics in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

  1. Fire up Apple Music and play a song.
  2. Tap on the Now Playing card at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Scroll down on the Now Playing card, past the hidden Shuffle and Repeat buttons.
  4. If available, you’ll be able to see the lyrics of the song that’s currently playing. You may have to press the Show button in order to view the lyrics.

Viewing lyrics is great for when you’re trying to learn or memorize a song. Hopefully, in the future, Apple Music will be able to match lyrics to the beat of the song.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple's streaming music service

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Sony 1000XM3

Sony 1000XM3

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.