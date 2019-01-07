How to lock notes on iPhone and iPad

- Jan. 7th 2019 12:00 am PT

Whether you just got an iPhone or iPad or just want to start using password protected notes for the first time, read on for how to lock notes on iPhone and iPad.

Apple’s Notes app on iOS and macOS supports locking when creating a new note and can be applied to existing notes. This is handy feature is especially useful when used with Face ID or Touch ID for convenient access to private material.

We’ll look at two ways to lock notes below:

How to lock notes on iPhone and iPad

Option 1

  1. Open the Notes app on iPhone or iPad
  2. Slide from right to left on a note you’d like to lock
  3. Tap the lock icon

Option 2

  1. Open the Notes app on iPhone or iPad
  2. Open an existing note or create a new one
  3. Tap the share button (square with up arrow)
  4. Tap Lock Note

Here’s how the process looks:

Locked notes will require Face ID, Touch ID, or your password to open them.

Keep in mind that once you unlock a note, it will remain unlocked until you either tap the lock icon or close out the Notes app.

Any notes that you lock on iPhone or iPad will also be locked on Mac as well.

