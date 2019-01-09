Ever take a photo only for it to show up in the wrong orientation? Luckily there’s an easy fix. Follow along to learn how to rotate a photo in the Photos app.
How to rotate a photo in the Photos app on iPhone and iPad
- Open Photos and find the photo you’d like to modify.
- Tap the Edit button on the top right.
- Next to the Cancel button, tap the rotate button.
- At the bottom left, tap the cube icon with an arrow to rotate the image. Continue pressing the button until you get it in the right direction.
- Tap the Done button when you’re finished.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to shuffle or repeat songs in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad
- How to lock notes on Mac
- How to view lyrics in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad
- How to lock notes on iPhone and iPad
- How to turn on Airplane Mode on Apple Watch
- How to create handy shortcuts for call reminders on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to turn off cellular data on Apple Watch
- How to turn off iPhone with a broken power button
- How to turn off automatic play/pause with AirPods
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: