Ever take a photo only for it to show up in the wrong orientation? Luckily there’s an easy fix. Follow along to learn how to rotate a photo in the Photos app.

How to rotate a photo in the Photos app on iPhone and iPad

Open Photos and find the photo you’d like to modify. Tap the Edit button on the top right. Next to the Cancel button, tap the rotate button. At the bottom left, tap the cube icon with an arrow to rotate the image. Continue pressing the button until you get it in the right direction. Tap the Done button when you’re finished.

