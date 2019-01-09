Whether you accidentally took a video in the wrong orientation, or someone shared a video with you that you’d like to edit, follow along for how to rotate iPhone and iPad videos taken in the wrong orientation.

There are a few different scenarios when recording a video on iPhone or iPad in the wrong orientation can happen. One of the most common is the gyroscope not recognizing the orientation of how you’re holding your iPhone or iPad before you hit the record button.

You may have already discovered that you can’t change the orientation of a video once it’s been taken in the Photos app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

There is a relatively simple solution, but there are a handful of steps involved.

How to rotate videos taken on iPhone and iPad in the wrong orientation

Open iMovie or Final Cut Pro (we’ll use iMovie for this tutorial) Import the video you’d like to rotate from Photos or elsewhere to iMovie Select the clip on the left hand side of iMovie (you’ll see it highlighted in yellow) On the right hand side, click the crop icon in the top right corner (see images below) Click the rotate button Export your video and add it back to the Photos app

Here’s a detailed walkthrough of the process with images:

After opening iMovie, click Import Media.

Find the movie you’d like to rotate (you can drag and drop it from Photos to your desktop for ease).

Click Import Selected in the bottom right corner.

Now click on the movie you imported so it’s highlighted in yellow as shown below:

Now, on the right hand side of iMovie, look for the crop icon, now you can use the rotate buttons.

You should now have your video in the correct orientation.

To export it back to the Photos app and have it in your library on iPhone, iPad, Mac, click File → Share → File…

You can adjust the quality, compression, and more before exporting the rotated video.

For simplicity, I exported the video to my Desktop. Now drag and drop it in your Photos library.

You can also share it with your iPhone or iPad via AirDrop.

If you’d like the video to show up with the same group of photos and videos it was originally with, you can click on it in the Photos app and hit command + I to edit the metadata (or right-click and select Get Info). Then double-click on the date to change it.

All fixed! Hopefully we’ll see Apple introduce the option to rotate videos in future software updates for iOS and macOS. But in the meantime, this works to fix those pesky orientation issues.

