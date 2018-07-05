One of the more controversial changes in iOS 12 is how the photo library is managed in the Messages app. Previously, the photo picker was available when tapping the camera icon. However, with iOS 12, Apple has turned Photos into a full on Messages app and now sits in the App Store tab versus the camera tab.

Follow along to learn how to access your photo library within Messages in iOS 12….

iOS 12: How to access photos in the Messages app

Fire up Messages and jump into a message thread. Tap on the App Store icon and tap on the Photos app icon (should be the leftmost icon by default). Tap the photos you’d like to send. Once done, tap the send icon that sits next to the compose thread.

While I don’t agree with the change, it looks like Apple isn’t going to revert it back to the old iOS 11 style. At least with the iOS 11 camera, you could quickly snap a photo, send it off and not have it save to your photo library.

Hopefully, this is just muscle memory and after extended use it’ll be something users will get used to. Only time will tell.

