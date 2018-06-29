macOS offers a handy feature to view two apps side by side, equally splitting the screen. Follow along for how to use Split View on Mac.
Whether you’re trying to get some work done more efficiently or want to multitask more easily while surfing the web, macOS’ built in Split View is a useful feature.
Mac: How to use split screen
- Click and hold on the full-screen button in the top left corner of an app
- When you see half of your screen turn blue drag your window to the left or right side and let go of the app
- Pick your second window that you’d like to fill out the other half of your screen, click on it
- To exit Split View mode, press the esc key (or button on Touch Bar) or move your mouse to the top of your screen and click the full-screen button
- You’ll notice then second app that was used in Split View will still be in full-screen mode, also follow the same steps to return that window to its previous size
If you want to use Split View with one app that’s already full-screen and one that’s not, invoke Mission Control and drag a second app on top of the full-screen app thumbnail at the top.
Check out the images below for a walkthrough:
Check out Apple’s support page for more details on the Split View feature.
