Walkie-Talkie has been long time in the making, first announced for the original Apple Watch with the initial watchOS 1.0 software, and then scrapped before launch. Now, it’s nice seeing it make a comeback 5 major software releases later.

One of the more compelling features with Walkie-Talkie is the ability to talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere. While that’s great and all, sometimes you don’t disturbed at all by a specific contact.

Luckily, Apple is ahead of the game and lets you remove access on a contact-by-contact basis. Follow along to know how….

watchOS 5: How to manage Walkie-Talkie contacts

On Apple Watch, go into the Walkie-Talkie app. Find the contact you’d like to remove, and simply swipe left and tap the large X Icon to remove. Alternatively, you can just scroll up to the top of the app and flip the Available switch to off. This will disable the feature entirely.

In its current state, Walkie-Talkie ignores Do Not Disturb, Mute, and Theater Mode on Apple Watch. So being able to remove contacts, especially those who aren’t big on boundaries is a nice plus.

