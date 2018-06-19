Apple has released the second developer beta for iOS 12 today and one of the new features is improved support for chapters in Apple’s Podcasts app — a new feature to iOS 12. Follow along for how to use this handy addition.

Podcast chapters can be valuable in a variety of situations, but are especially useful for longer episodes, or when you’re trying to find a specific spot to share with someone else or re-listen to content.

Keep in mind that this feature will only be available when it is used by the show you’re listening to.

Note: iOS 12 is currently only available as a developer beta, however, a public beta will likely be released sometime soon.

iOS 12: How to use Podcasts chapters

Open Podcasts and choose an episode When viewing the currently playing episode, swipe down to the bottom and look for Chapters below Description If the episode is currently playing, pick a new chapter to jump to it immediately If you have the podcast paused, you’ll need to press play manually after choosing a new chapter

A handy little feature of chapters in Podcasts is that it will show you which chapter you’re currently in with a small purple equalizer animation on the right of the chapter (shown in the third and fourth images above).

