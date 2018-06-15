iPhone & iPad: How to show Safari tab icons in iOS 12

Apple has brought icons in Safari tabs to iPhone and iPad with iOS 12 in addition to doing the same in macOS Mojave. Follow along for how to turn on this handy feature.

Icons in Safari tabs has been a long time coming, and Apple’s latest software brings its browser up to speed with Google Chrome, and others.

For iOS, icons in Safari tabs will likely be more helpful on iPad, but they still make browsing more effortless on iPhone as well.

Note: iOS 12 is currently only available as a developer beta, however, a public beta will likely be released sometime soon.

iPhone & iPad: How to show icons in Safari tabs in iOS 12

Open Settings Swipe down and tap on Safari Find and tap on Show Icons in Tabs

You’ll see icons in tabs when you view all webpages that are open in Safari.

However, most people will find tabs to be most useful when browsing in landscape mode.

