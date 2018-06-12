One nifty feature in watchOS 5 is automatic Start/End Workout reminders. These remind just in case you forgot to Start or End your Workout by pushing you a notification.

Follow along as we guide you through how to disable this feature in watchOS 5.

watchOS 5: How to disable Start/End Workout reminders

On Apple Watch, head to Settings > General > Workout. After scrolling down just a little, you’ll see toggles for Start Workout Reminder and End Workout Reminder. These can be toggled off individually.

These notifications are super handy if you have a tendency to forget to use the Workout app to log workouts. However, if you don’t have an issue with this, you can turn this functionally off entirely on Apple Watch.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: