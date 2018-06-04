Apple has been heavily focused on health and fitness for the Apple Watch since the start. And now, the company is adding a new competition feature to its Activity app to let users share and compete using Activity data.

Follow along as we walk you through how to start an Activity Competition with Apple Watch.

watchOS 5: How to start an Activity Competition

First and foremost, you’ll need to update to watchOS 5, which is currently only available to developers. We highly advise against it as there’s no way to jump back to watchOS 4 once updated. So proceed at your own risk. You’ll also need iOS 12, which is also in beta and is a bit less severe as you can still restore to iOS 11 if things turn ugly. Once updated, head to the Activity app on Apple Watch, swipe over to get to Activity Sharing (guide here), and tap on the person you’d like to compete with. Scroll down to the bottom until you see the gold Compete button. You’ll now be prompted to invite your friend to compete. If accepted, you’ll now see Competitions on the top of your Activity Sharing list.

Competitions last for seven days. As of right now, it’s unclear how points are calculated but is possible that you’ll get a point after every ring is closed.

Competition data can be found on the Activity app on iPhone as well, under the same Activity Sharing tab.