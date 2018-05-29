In 11.4, Apple enabled the ability to create a HomePod Stereo Pair, letting users pair two HomePods together to create a more immersive sound. After updating to 11.4 (a guide is available here), you’ll have the ability to pair two HomePods together.

Follow along as we walk you through how to create a HomePod Stereo Pair.

HomePod: How to create a Stereo Pair

Make sure your HomePods are updated to 11.4 or later. Once updated, head into the Home app on your iPhone, select the HomePod you’d like to pair, tap Details and then Create Stereo Pair. You’ll now need to select which HomePods you’d like to pair. From there, you’ll be asked to define left and right positioning, telling the app which one will be to the left and right of you. Tap the orange arrow buttons in the middle to swap positions if need be. Once done, you simply tap the back button and a Stereo Pair has been successfully created.

Nearly a year after release, HomePod Stereo Pairing has finally arrived, alongside other goodies with AirPlay 2. Apple likes to emphasize that with HomePod’s 360 sound, it’s more than just left and right. Rightfully so, as Apple uses the A8 chip in HomePod to scan your surroundings and ambiance to create a more immersive sound.

Check out our coverage on AirPlay 2 here.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: