While it may sound like a useless feature at first, setting a passcode on Apple Watch does add a level of security and also adds some nifty features.

Unlike the iPhone or iPad, you only have options for a numeric passcode on Apple Watch, since watchOS has no native keyboard support. However, you do have options for a 4 or up to 10 digit passcode for Apple Watch.

Follow along as we walk you through how to enable a passcode on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch: How to set a passcode

From iPhone:

Fire up the Apple Watch app, then go to Passcode. From here, tap on Turn Passcode On. You’ll then be promoted to set a passcode on Apple Watch. At first, you’ll need to enter a 4-digit passcode (you can change this later). To set a passcode, you’ll need to enter the passcode on Apple Watch. You’ll need to confirm it again, just to make sure you entered it correctly. You’ll now be kicked back to the Passcode screen. If you’re wanting to set a longer numeric passcode, you’ll need to toggle Simple Passcode. You’ll now be asked to reconfirm your just created passcode on Apple Watch. Once confirmed, you’ll be asked to set a new passcode, this time there will be an OK button at the button. Press that when you’re done setting your passcode. Confirm it again.

On Apple Watch:

Fire up the Settings app, then go to Passcode. From here, tap on Turn Passcode On. You’ll then be promoted to set a passcode. At first, you’ll need to enter a 4-digit passcode (you can change this later). To set a passcode, you’ll need to enter the passcode. You’ll need to confirm it again, just to make sure you entered it correctly. You’ll now be kicked back to the Passcode screen. If you’re wanting to set a longer numeric passcode, you’ll need to toggle Simple Passcode. You’ll now be asked to reconfirm your just created passcode. Once confirmed, you’ll be asked to set a new passcode, this time there will be an OK button at the button. Press that when you’re don setting your passcode. Confirm it again.

One of the best reasons to enable a passcode on Apple Watch is that you almost never need to enter it. On the Passcode screen, there’s an option to Unlock with iPhone, which will automatically unlock your Watch when you unlock your iPhone.

There’s also a feature called Wrist Detection that automatically locks Apple Watch when you take it off of your wrist (for instance, to charge). This option can also be enabled in the Passcode screen.

