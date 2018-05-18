Apple Watch: How to set photo as watch face

Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or just haven’t used your photos to create watch faces, it’s easy and fun to do. Follow along for a few ways to make your some of your own with personal memories.

There are several ways to use your photos to create a custom Apple Watch face. We’ll start by using the Apple Watch app on iPhone. And then look at how to do it directly on your Watch.

How to set photos at watch faces on Apple Watch

Open Photos on iPhone Find the photo you’d like to use for a new watch face Tap the share button in the bottom left corner Swipe from right to left if needed to find and tap Create Watch Face Choose which type of face you’d like to create Customize the new photo watch face Tap Add toward the top of your screen Your new face should show up on your Watch right away 😄

Alt. option 1

Open the Apple Watch app on iPhone Tap Face Gallery in the bottom left area of your screen Swipe down to find Photos Pick one of the available options Customize the setting to your liking Tap Add This will show up in your list of face to choose from on your Watch in a minute or so, you’ll need to manually choose it after adding it from the Watch app on iPhone 😅

Alt. option 2

Press firmly on your current Apple Watch face Slide from right to left until you see the option to add a New face Swipe down or use the Digital Crown to locate Photos, tap it This will show a different image from your Photos each time you raise your wrist 🔀

