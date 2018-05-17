Apple Watch: How to check your passive and total calories burned

Apple Watch makes it easy to see your daily active burn of calories, but what about your passive and total calories? Follow along for how to check both.

For now, there’s not a way to check your burn of passive and total calories directly on Apple Watch, but it’s easy to do on the Activity app on iPhone.

How to check your passive and total calories burnt with Apple Watch

Open the Activity app on iPhone Swipe from right to left on the Move section You’ll see total calories burnt and your active as well Subtract your active from your daily total for you passive calorie burn

It seems that Apple is using a slightly dynamic equation to measure passive calorie burn. Mine fluctuates between about 1,800-2,000 a day. My guess is it is based on how long your Apple Watch is worn in addition to your height and weight. If this is the case, your actual total calorie burn will be higher than what’s measured.

