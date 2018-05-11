Apple Watch: How to enable Water Lock mode

The Apple Watch Series 2 and later have a nifty little feature called Water Lock mode. These Apple Watches are able to be submerged under water and still be okay.

With Water Lock mode, it will disable all hardware buttons and the Apple Watch’s display to prevent accidental taps and clicks.

Follow along as we walk you through how to enable Water Lock mode on your Apple Watch Series 2 or later.

How to enable Water Lock mode

On your Apple Watch, make sure you’re on the Watch face. Swipe up from the bottom to bring up Control Center. Once there, tap on the Water Lock icon (looks like a water droplet). After it’s enabled, you’ll see the Water Lock icon appear on the top of your Apple Watch face. Now, your Apple Watch is in Water Lock mode and will disable all input on the device until disabled.

To disable Water Lock mode, simply turn your Digital Crown counterclockwise. Your Apple Watch will then start beeping multiple times. This is to allow any water in the speaker grill to escape. If you look at the side opposite of your Apple Watch, you may see some water spew out of your Apple Watch’s speaker port.

While Water Lock is on, your Apple Watch will still function as normal, the screen will still light up to check the time, and if notifications come through (if it’s not submerged completely underwater).

If your Apple Watch is submerged underwater the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Cellular radios may have trouble connecting. However, if you’re simply walking in the rain with your Apple Watch or are showering with it, the Watch should still be able to receive notifications, and check the time. Though, anything beyond that will be disabled such as pressing the Digital Crown to get to the Home screen, or triggering Hey Siri.

