Apple Watch: How to enable Power Reserve mode

The Apple Watch is rated to last at least a day on a full charge. However, there are certain scenarios, such as longer workouts or a lot of time on LTE, where your Watch won’t make it through the entire day.

Follow along as we walk through how to enable Power Reserve mode on your Apple Watch to prolong its battery life.

How to enable Power Reserve mode on Apple Watch

On your Apple Watch, make sure you’re on the Watch face. Swipe up from the bottom to bring up Control Center. Once there, tap on the battery percentage tile. After that expands, swipe from left to right on the Power Reserve slider at the bottom of your screen. This will now bring up a screen telling you what Power Reserve does. Go ahead and tap on Proceed. To confirm Power Reserve Mode is on, you’ll see the time written out in all green on the screen.

Power Reserve mode essentially disables all the smarts of the Apple Watch, and only shows the time when you need it. You’ll need to either tap the Side button, the Digital Crown, or the screen to check the time as raise to wake is disabled.

To get out of Power Reserve mode, simply press and hold the Side button until your screen goes black and then continue holding the button until the Apple logo appears.

Note that in Power Reserve mode your Apple Watch acts like a regular Watch, so no notifications, activity tracking or anything.

