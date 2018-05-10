How to use swipe or glide typing on iPhone

iOS is often behind Android with a variety of features, but fortunately there are usually some good third-party options to bring functionality like swipe or glide typing to iPhone.
Swipe texting has been around for quite a while, but Apple still doesn’t offer it with its default keyboard in iOS 11. Besides being able to type with increased speed, swipe typing is really useful for one-handed typing and texting.
While there are a variety of third-party options on the market, two of the most popular to offer swipe typing are Google’s Gboard and the Microsoft owned SwiftKey.
How to use swipe typing on iPhone
- Choose an iOS keyboard app that supports swipe typing and download it from the App Store
- Next open Settings, swipe down if needed and tap on Keyboard
- Tap Keyboards at the top and then select Add New Keyboard…
- Now tap the keyboard in the list below that you just downloaded
Now Gboard, or whichever third-party keyboard you’ve decided on will show up in the list of active keyboards and is ready to use.
Privacy
You can tap on Gboard and toggle on/off full access. As shown below in the image on the left, all third-party keyboard will have access to what you type, but turning the toggle off for Allow Full Access means that third-parties will be breaking Apple’s terms and conditions if they collect or transmit that data.
From a privacy and convenience perspective it would be great to see Apple release swipe typing support on the default iOS keyboard as you also lose dictation support with third-party options.
To use your new keyboard with swipe/glide functionality, tap the globe icon in the bottom left hand corner until you see the third-party keyboard you installed.
