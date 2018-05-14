Need to use your iPhone as a hotspot or looking to change your password after sharing it with others? Follow along for how to use this feature, change passwords, and disconnect others who have used your hotspot.
It’s quick and easy to start to using your iPhone as a hotspot or disconnect any devices that have used your hotspot previously by changing your hotspot password.
iPhone: How to use a personal hotspot and change passwords
- Open Settings and tap Personal Hotspot
- Tap the toggle on the right to turn your hotspot on
- Tap Wi-Fi Password to create a custom password or change the existing one
- Look for your iPhone name in the list of available Wi-Fi networks on the device you’d like to connect to your hotspot
If you don’t see Personal Hotspot in settings as shown above, you may need to contact your carrier to enable the feature.
Multiple personal hotspot networks may show up, be sure to select the correct one.
If you’d like to change the default password or disconnect any previous devices/users that have used your hotspot, it’s as simple as tapping on Wi-Fi Password and setting a new one.
