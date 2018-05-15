While the Apple Watch doesn’t feature a camera, and by extension a flashlight, Apple does offer users a way to get a super bright light through software techniques.

Follow along as we guide you through how to turn on and customize the flashlight on your Apple Watch.

How to turn on and customize the flashlight

On your Watch face, swipe up for Control Center. Tap on the flashlight icon. By default, you’ll have the standard bright white light. From here you can choose from the standard white, a flashing white, or a red light. Note that the flashlight will only shine bright when Apple Watch is facing away from you. When it’s facing your person, it will only shine at the default brightness your Apple Watch is set to.

There you have it! Now you can turn on and choose different lighting options depending on your situation. To turn off the flashlight, simply swipe down on the screen.

With Apple Watch Series 2 or later, the light will be noticeably brighter due to its 1,000 nit display, versus the 500 nit display found in older generations of Apple Watch.

