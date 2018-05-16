iPhone: How to scan QR codes with iOS 11

- May. 16th 2018 12:01 am PT

While QR codes haven’t taken off as some might’ve hoped or wanted, nonetheless they’re still somewhat present in the real world and aren’t completely dead.

Luckily, with iOS 11, Apple has added support for scanning QR codes natively within the Camera app. Follow along as we walk you through how to scan QR codes with iOS 11 on an iPhone.

How to scan QR codes with iOS 11

  1. Head to Settings > Camera and toggle Scan QR Codes if it’s not already on.
  2. Then, open the Camera app.
  3. Once the Camera app is open, swipe over until you get into the photo mode and ensure that you are using the back facing camera.
  4. Hold your phone up to the QR code in question, and then wait a few seconds.
  5. You’ll now get a notification up top, letting you know that the QR code has been successfully scanned. Tapping the notification will open the contents of the QR code, if possible. For example, if it was a link to a website, it will fire up Safari, or if it was an App Store link, it will open the App Store page for the app.

Again, QR codes might not be as popular as some make them out to be, but they’re still an option that hasn’t completely dug its grave yet. Apple’s adoption of the technology indicates that at least some users may find it useful.

