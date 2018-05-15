iPhone: How to delete apps and set up automatic offloading

Deleting apps on iPhone is quick and easy. But even better than deleting apps yourself is setting up automatic offloading for ones you’re not using. Follow along for how to do both.

Whether you’re new to iPhone, or you’ve never deleted apps before, it’s a fast and painless process. Also, setting up automatic app offloading is a great way to make life easier. Check out how to enable that feature just below.

How to delete iPhone apps

Tap and hold on an app you’d like to delete Let go when you see your apps start to wiggle and the icons appear Tap the for any apps you’d like to delete, tap Delete to confirm

Make sure you’re okay with deleting all data that an app may have stored before tapping the final delete confirmation. Certain apps may retain data in iCloud, even after you delete the app.

How to set up automatic app offloading on iPhone

Open Settings and tap on General Swipe down and tap on iPhone Storage Look for Offload Unused Apps under the recommendations section as seen below Tap Enable

If you’d like to turn this feature off in the future, you’ll find the toggle under Settings → iTunes & App Store.

If you’ve deleted an iOS default app and would like to get it back, check out our how to on that here.

