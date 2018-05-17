Apple Watch: How to share Activity data with others

One of the best features of the Apple Watch is the Activity app. This app keeps track of your exercise that you accumulate throughout the day, shown by a red (calories burned), green (exercise), and blue (stand) ring.

For some people these rings are super addicting, while others cheat there way to fill those rings. If you’re having motivational issues, you may want to share your Activity data with others to see how your friends are doing in terms of closing their rings. Follow along as we walk you through how to share your Activity data with others.

How to share Activity data with others

On your iPhone, fire up the Activity app. At the bottom of the app, tap the Sharing icon. At the top, you should see a + button, tap that. From here, it’ll be very similar to composing a new message in the Messages app, simply start typing a name. Tap the name you’d like to add. If the other person has an Apple Watch the name will turn red, similar to how a name will turn either blue or green in the Messages app to differentiate iMessage and SMS. Now tap the Send button on the top right. You’ll have to wait for your friend to accept your Activity request. Once accepted, you’ll receive a notification on your Apple Watch. In the Sharing portion of your Activity app, you should now see the person you added (once accepted).

With Activity Sharing, you’ll be able to see the rings from your friend and vice versa. Tapping on the name in the app will let you see the move goal they’ve set, as well as where they are in terms of closing their rings. You’ll also see achievements and workouts they’ve done in this pane as well.

Note that all Activity data is recorded in local time of the original Apple Watch. Meaning if your friend lives in ET, and you’re in PT, they may be further along in their activity goals than you.

Hopefully this will help motivate some to stick with a daily exercise routine to close those rings!

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: