Whether you haven’t used the default calculator app on iPhone or have just skimmed the surface, there are a few ways to be more efficient with the app. Follow along for some iPhone calculator tips and tricks.
AirPods
There are some great third-party calculator apps out there, but you usually have to either put up with ads or pay for them. Many times the built-in iOS calculator on iPhone will do the trick, but there are few ways to make the experience smoother.
iPhone calculator app tips and tricks
Swipe to delete digits
- If you make a mistake when entering numbers, just swipe left or right to backspace and delete the most recent entry instead of clearing the entire value
Copy & paste
- You can quickly copy and paste results or any number for that matter by using long press
Scientific calculator
- There’s also a basic scientific calculator built-in, just rotate your iPhone to landscape mode to access it
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- Apple Watch: How to activate and manage Cellular Data
- Apple Watch: How to set photo as watch face
- Apple Watch: How to share Activity data with others
- Apple Watch: How to check your passive and total calories burned
- iPhone: How to scan QR codes with iOS 11
- Apple Watch: How to change exercise goal
- Apple Watch: How to turn on and customize the flashlight
- iPhone: How to delete apps and set up automatic offloading
- Apple Watch: How to use Theater Mode
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: