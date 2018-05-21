iPhone: Calculator app tips and tricks

Whether you haven’t used the default calculator app on iPhone or have just skimmed the surface, there are a few ways to be more efficient with the app. Follow along for some iPhone calculator tips and tricks.

There are some great third-party calculator apps out there, but you usually have to either put up with ads or pay for them. Many times the built-in iOS calculator on iPhone will do the trick, but there are few ways to make the experience smoother.

iPhone calculator app tips and tricks

Swipe to delete digits

  • If you make a mistake when entering numbers, just swipe left or right to backspace and delete the most recent entry instead of clearing the entire value

Copy & paste

  • You can quickly copy and paste results or any number for that matter by using long press

Scientific calculator

  • There’s also a basic scientific calculator built-in, just rotate your iPhone to landscape mode to access it

