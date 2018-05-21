Whether you haven’t used the default calculator app on iPhone or have just skimmed the surface, there are a few ways to be more efficient with the app. Follow along for some iPhone calculator tips and tricks.

AirPods

There are some great third-party calculator apps out there, but you usually have to either put up with ads or pay for them. Many times the built-in iOS calculator on iPhone will do the trick, but there are few ways to make the experience smoother.

iPhone calculator app tips and tricks

Swipe to delete digits

If you make a mistake when entering numbers, just swipe left or right to backspace and delete the most recent entry instead of clearing the entire value

Copy & paste

You can quickly copy and paste results or any number for that matter by using long press

Scientific calculator

There’s also a basic scientific calculator built-in, just rotate your iPhone to landscape mode to access it

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: