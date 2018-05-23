Apple Watch: How to turn off Nightstand mode

- May. 23rd 2018 12:01 am PT

Apple Watch is designed to be charged on a nightly basis. However, a small subset of users prefer to charge Apple Watch throughout the day to track sleep at night.

If you’re in the minority that charges Apple Watch during the day, follow along as we guide you through how to disable Nightstand mode for Apple Watch.

How to turn off Nightstand mode

  1. On Apple Watch, head to Settings > General > Nightstand Mode.
  2. By default this toggle should be on. Go ahead and toggle it onto the Off position.

Now your Apple Watch will no longer go into Nightstand mode for several reasons, one being that nightstand mode uses the accelerometer to detect motion, so any minor movements will cause it to kick on.

In watchOS 4.3, Apple added support for portrait Nightstand Mode as well (likely in anticipation for AirPower), which lets you use the feature even when Apple Watch is laying flat on the charger.

