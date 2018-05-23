Apple Watch: How to always show last app used on wake screen

Depending on your preferences and what app you’re using at any given time, it can be useful for your Apple Watch to always show your last used app on the wake screen. Follow along for how to set this up.

This may not be a feature you’ll want to use all the time, but having the option to always show the last app used on wake is definitely handy, particularly when you’re using a given Watch app a lot, but may be doing so intermittently throughout the day.

How to always show last app used on Apple Watch wake screen

Open the Apple Watch app on iPhone Swipe down and tap General Swipe down again and tap on Wake Screen Under ‘ON SCREEN WAKE SHOW LAST APP’ select Always

You’re now all set for you last used app to be the default when you raise your wrist.

