One of the most frustrating things is having No Service or being stuck on a cellular tower that may be malfunctioning. Luckily, there’s a way to force your phone to refresh its radios to potentially connect to a better tower.

While this isn’t a 100% workaround, it will resolve most issues, especially if your iPhone or iPad is stuck saying No Service.

iPhone & iPad: How to cycle your Cellular radio

Swipe up (or down from the right corner if you have an iPhone X) for Control Center. Tap on the Airplane Mode icon, wait at least 5 seconds for the radios to completely power off. Now tap AirPlane Mode again, and your iPhone or iPad will now be searching for cellular service again.

Note that this won’t work if you are in an area with no coverage from your carrier. It may also help if you have low coverage as it could potentially ping a different tower that may be less congested and have better reception.

