iOS 12: How to create Memoji on iPhone X

One of the new features that’s coming to iPhone X along with iOS 12 is Memoji. A blend of iOS 11’s popular Animoji and Apple’s take on Bitmoji, Memoji allow you to create custom, detailed avatars to have even more fun with the TrueDepth face tracking camera. Follow along for how to create Memoji in iOS 12.

Keep in mind Memoji are only available on iPhone X running iOS 12. Right now the release is limited to the first developer beta, but a public beta of the software will likely be released soon. Keep an eye on 9to5Mac to stay on top of when that drops.

When first opening Messages/Animoji in iOS 12, users are greeted with a new splash screen showing off the new options. Here’s how the process works and all the details you can customize your Memoji(s) with.

How to create Memoji on iPhone X

Open the Messages app Tap on the Animoji button (monkey face) Tap the + sign in the middle left portion of your screen Messages will guide you through customizing your Memoji Tap Done in the top right hand corner to complete and use your Memoji

Follow along for a detailed walkthrough below:

There’s a big range of skin tones to pick from! You can also customize yours even further with the color slider once you’ve made a choice.

Next up is hairstyle. Again there are a slew of choices to fit almost anyone’s real (or imaginary) style. Apple even includes the option to add highlights to your hair.

Then you can choose your head shape (includes age and chin), eyes, eyelashes and eyebrows.

There are a myriad of lip options with an extended color picker if the first seven choices aren’t quite right. You can also dial in the fine details with earrings.

For facial hair there’s 3 sideburn choices and a super robust 88 mustache & beard selections! 😅

Glasses are a great way to dial in your Memoji and you can even change lens color with a secondary color slider for extra control. Wrapping up includes a range of headwear choices.

When you’re all set tap Done in the top right corner to save and use your new Memoji!

You can tap the + sign to the left of your Memoji/Animoji to create another one.

What do you think of Memoji? Does it seem like a feature you’ll use? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

