iOS 12 includes new Animoji characters, ‘Memoji’ avatar design feature

iOS 12 includes a handful of improvements to Apple’s Animoji feature, including new features and new character options. Furthermore, Apple has introduced a new Bitmoji-like Memoji feature for designing your own avatars…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The new character options include a ghost, a koala, a t-rex, and a tiger. The new filters work exactly how the existing Animoji filters do.

Apple also introduced a new Tongue Detection feature for Animoji. This feature means that Animoji will now support detecting and animating your tongue as you use Animoji.

Furthermore, a new Memoji feature will allow you to animate yourself and build a customized avatar. The setup process allows you to choose things such as glasses, your hairstyle, and much more. The feature is similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji integration.

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: