WWDC 2018 — live coverage from San Jose

9to5Mac is on the ground in San Jose, California for Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference, and our news hub is collecting all of our coverage in one place.

We’re expecting iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 — and maybe a few surprises — so stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the news from San Jose and live from the keynote on Monday 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

We already have a few ideas of what we should see unveiled. Our WWDC expectations roundup breaks down what we think will and won’t happen, and Apple leaked evidence that macOS 10.14 may be called Mojave, include system-wide dark mode, and bring Apple News to the Mac for the first time.

As new stories, details, and up-close looks become available, we’ll keep you updated here (new stories added to top) so refresh for updates!

WWDC developer gifts. Levi’s jacket + pins pic.twitter.com/BXMxvZUvYo — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) June 3, 2018

We are at WWDC! Stay tuned for the latest and live coverage tomorrow pic.twitter.com/adLfp0P20e — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) June 3, 2018

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: