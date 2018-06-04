WWDC student scholarship winners get meet-and-greet with Tim Cook, and free AirPods

Alongside those developers who paid for their place at Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference are some 350 or so students who won scholarships to attend …
Students were welcomed at an orientation yesterday at the Steve Jobs Theater, whose speakers included Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson.
Winners had a photo op afterwards with Cook, and the opportunity to demo their apps to him. Apple’s CEO tweeted a link to a short video of students explaining their current or favorite app.
Scholarship students also got one extra memento of the day: Appleosophy reports that each was handed a free pair of AirPods on their way out.
Photo: Steven Huon
