WWDC student scholarship winners get meet-and-greet with Tim Cook, and free AirPods

- Jun. 4th 2018 4:33 am PT

View Comments

Alongside those developers who paid for their place at Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference are some 350 or so students who won scholarships to attend …

NordVPN

Students were welcomed at an orientation yesterday at the Steve Jobs Theater, whose speakers included Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson.

Winners had a photo op afterwards with Cook, and the opportunity to demo their apps to him. Apple’s CEO tweeted a link to a short video of students explaining their current or favorite app.

Scholarship students also got one extra memento of the day: Appleosophy reports that each was handed a free pair of AirPods on their way out.

You can follow our live coverage of the conference at our WWDC 2018 hub.

Photo: Steven Huon

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

WWDC 2018

WWDC 2018

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 is scheduled for June 4th – 8th, 2018 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Registration for WWDC 2018 opened Tuesday, March 13th and runs through March 22, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PDT.
WWDC

WWDC

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3