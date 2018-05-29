After a long wait, Messages in iCloud has arrived with the release of iOS 11.4 today. Follow along for how to turn this feature on for a more clean and simple Messages experience.
Messages in iCloud brings a range of benefits as we described today:
This feature lets you keep messages across devices in sync sort of like modern email. If you delete a message on one device, it will go away on all your devices. And if you set up a new device from scratch, your messages will appear without needing to do a full restore from an iCloud backup.
Keep in mind you’ll need to update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 11.4 if you haven’t done so already (Settings → General → Software Update).
How to turn on Messages in iCloud for iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings and tap on your name
- Tap on iCloud
- Look for Messages and tap the toggle to turn it on
Here are the release notes on the new feature:
Messages in iCloud
- Store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud and free up space on your devices
- All your messages appear when you sign into a new device with the same iMessage account
- When you delete messages and conversations they are instantly removed from all your devices
- Your conversations continue to be end-to-end encrypted
