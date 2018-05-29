How to turn on Messages in iCloud for iPhone and iPad

- May. 29th 2018 12:00 am PT

After a long wait, Messages in iCloud has arrived with the release of iOS 11.4 today. Follow along for how to turn this feature on for a more clean and simple Messages experience.

Messages in iCloud brings a range of benefits as we described today:

This feature lets you keep messages across devices in sync sort of like modern email. If you delete a message on one device, it will go away on all your devices. And if you set up a new device from scratch, your messages will appear without needing to do a full restore from an iCloud backup.

Keep in mind you’ll need to update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 11.4 if you haven’t done so already (Settings → General → Software Update).

How to turn on Messages in iCloud for iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Settings and tap on your name
  2. Tap on iCloud
  3. Look for Messages and tap the toggle to turn it on

Here are the release notes on the new feature:

Messages in iCloud

  • Store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud and free up space on your devices
  • All your messages appear when you sign into a new device with the same iMessage account
  • When you delete messages and conversations they are instantly removed from all your devices
  • Your conversations continue to be end-to-end encrypted

