Over time, Apple has been giving developers more freedom on Apple Watch. One of the biggest annoyances since the feature was introduced, was the lack of ability to customize the Control Center.

This was especially important because the Control Center would vary by Watch model due to feature support (water lock, LTE, etc.). Now Apple lets users edit and customize the Control Center.

Follow along as we walk you through how to customize the Control Center on Apple Watch with watchOS 5.

watchOS 5: How to customize Control Center

On Apple Watch, swipe up from the bottom of the screen from any app (more about that here). Scroll all the way to the bottom and tap the Edit button. Now, tap, hold, and drag the icon you’d like to move and place it wherever you’d like. Repeat this until you are satisfied with your Control Center layout. Once complete, tap the Done button on the bottom, or press the Digital Crown.

Finally. Control Center customization is one of the biggest requests from Apple Watch users as some of the controls that are the top aren’t always useful, and sometimes are never used by the user. While it’s good Apple lets users rearrange the Control Center, it would be even better if Apple let us remove certain items like on iPhone.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: